Adams was cut from Houston's practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Adams, who was one of several tight ends in the Texans' orbit since training camp, was let go to make room for linebacker Nate Hall. He appeared in one game for Houston this season, the regular-season opener, before landing on the team's practice squad.

