Adams (illness) was re-signed to the Texans' practice squad, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Adams was cut from the Texans' practice squad Oct. 9 with a non-football illness, but as evidenced by this news, has shaken off the illness. He'll hope familiarity with the organization can lead to a call-up and earn a 53-man roster spot.

