Attaochu was released presumably to help make room for free-agent nose tackle Mike Pennel, who the team signed in a corresponding move Monday. The 29-year-old linebacker played 124 defensive snaps over five games before a torn pectoral that forced him to finish the season on the Bears' injured reserve list. Attaochu signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with Chicago ahead of last season, but was ultimately a longshot to make the team's final 53-man roster while coming off such a severe season-ending injury.