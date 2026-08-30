Franklin was waived by the Dolphins on Sunday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The tight was claimed off waivers from New England on Aug. 5 and saw second-team reps during training camp with Ben Sims (undisclosed) and Will Kacmarek (undisclosed) nursing injuries, but Franklin was not able to make enough of an impact to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. He saw two targets during preseason action but didn't record a catch. Franklin went undrafted this year after four seasons at Boston College.