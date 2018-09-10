Jeremiah George: Reaches injury settlement
George (back) was released by the Colts after coming to terms on an injury settlement Monday.
George served a reserve role in Indianapolis last season, but was unable to stick with the team after suffering a back injury in the preseason. The fifth-year pro is now free to suit up this season, provided he can get healthy and find a depth role elsewhere in the league.
