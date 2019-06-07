Jeremiah Harris: Cut by Giants
Harris (undisclosed) was waived by the Giants on Thursday with an injury settlement, per the NFL transactions page.
Harris was placed on the Giants' injured reserve Wednesday after going unclaimed on waivers, but the injury appears to be serious enough for both parties to part ways. It's unknown what exactly the injury is or how long it'll take the Eastern Michigan product to recover, but Harris will have to look elsewhere to begin his NFL career after going undrafted.
