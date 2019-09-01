Tampa Bay waived/injured Ledbetter (ankle) on Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Ledbetter originally sustained the injury Aug. 14, which the team classified as a high ankle sprain. The 25-year-old appeared in one game for the Buccaneers last season, seeing the field on 17 defensive snaps while logging one tackle.

