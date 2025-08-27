Jeremiah Ledbetter: Cut by New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ledbetter was released by the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official website reports.
Ledbetter signed with New York in March after three seasons in Jacksonville, recording nine total tackles (four solo) over three preseason contests with the Giants. He will now look for his next opportunity elsewhere ahead of the 2025 campaign.
More News
-
Giants' Jeremiah Ledbetter: Signing with Big Blue•
-
Jaguars' Jeremiah Ledbetter: Wraps 2024 with 38 tackles•
-
Jeremiah Ledbetter: Tries out with Giants•
-
Jeremiah Ledbetter: Cut with injury settlement•
-
Jaguars' Jeremiah Ledbetter: Pops back up on Jags' IR•
-
Jeremiah Ledbetter: Waived with injury designation•