Jeremiah Ledbetter: Cut from IR
The Buccaneers waived Ledbetter (ankle) with an injury settlement Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Ledbetter is expected to clear waivers, and he'll be free to sign with another squad once he's healthy. The third-year pro will look for a special-teams role.
