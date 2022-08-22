The Jaguars released Ledbetter (undisclosed) from the team's IR with an injury settlement Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports
Ledbetter landed on Jacksonville's injured reserve after clearing waivers with an undisclosed injury Aug. 11. The 28-year-old, who has not played in an NFL game since the 2020 season with Tampa Bay, will now be able to join a new squad for the 2022 campaign, once he gets healthy.
