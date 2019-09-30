Play

Ledbetter (ankle) tried out for the Browns on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ledbetter hit waivers after he was waived from the Buccaneers with an injury settlement, and appears fully healthy. The 2017 sixth-round pick is in search of a depth role elsewhere around the league.

