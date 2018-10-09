Jeremiah McKinnon: Released by Cleveland
McKinnon was cut by the Browns on Tuesday.
McKinnon was cut after the Browns promoted running back Dontrell Hilliard to the 53-man roster. McKinnon was recently called up from the Browns' practice squad Oct. 2, and made his NFL debut Sunday against the Ravens. The 25-year-old is now free to sign with any team.
