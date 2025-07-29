The Steelers waived Moon (calf) with an injury designation Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Moon suffered a calf injury during Saturday's practice and will no longer be part of the team after being let go. If he is not claimed off waivers by another team, then he would revert to injured reserve, which would force him to miss the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement can be reached between Moon and the Steelers. Moon appeared in 13 regular-season games for the Steelers in 2024 and logged nine tackles (five solo) while mostly serving on special teams.