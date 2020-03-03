Jeremiah Sirles: Hanging up cleats
Sirles (foot) announced via his personal twitter account Monday that he has retired from the NFL.
The 28-year-old enjoyed a career that spanned across six years, seeing game action with the Chargers, Vikings and Bills. Sirles -- who was let go by Buffalo with an injury settlement last offseason -- started 20 games in his NFL career.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Denzel Mims Prospect Profile
Everyone knows about CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, but has Baylor's Denzel Mims...
-
J.K. Dobbins 2020 NFL Draft Profile
J.K. Dobbins looks like he could be the total package at running back, but questions about...
-
Henry Ruggs Prospect Profile
Alabama's Henry Ruggs will garner attention with his break-neck speed, but it's some of his...
-
Tee Higgins prospect profile
Tee Higgins has an impressive highlight reel, but needs work before he's a trustworthy Fantasy...
-
D'Andre Swift Prospect Profile
D'Andre Swift was a speedy, strong part of the Georgia offense for three years. Can he keep...
-
Jonathan Taylor 2020 NFL Draft Profile
Jonathan Taylor is a ready-made NFL back. But is he a three-down back in the NFL?