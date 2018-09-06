Jeremiah Sirles: Released from IR
Sirles (hamstring) was released from the Panthers' injured reserve on Thursday with an injury settlement, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Sirles ended up on Carolina's injured reserve after suffering from a pulled hamstring. Now, upon his released from IR, he will be an unrestricted free agent free to sign elsewhere.
More News
-
Panthers' Jeremiah Sirles: Placed on IR•
-
Panthers' Jeremiah Sirles: No practice Monday•
-
Panthers' Jeremiah Sirles: Pulls hamstring Friday•
-
Panthers' Jeremiah Sirles: Injures hamstring Friday, won't return•
-
Panthers' Jeremiah Sirles: Lands contract with Panthers•
-
Vikings' Jeremiah Sirles: Full practice participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Sit Wilson
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
What you missed: No Bell for how long?
Le'Veon Bell holdout drama is again the big news, but plenty more happened Wednesday that Fantasy...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...