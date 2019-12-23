Play

Valoaga was waived by the 49ers on Monday.

Valoaga was promoted from the practice squad in late November and recorded two tackles and one pass defensed in his four games with the team. The 25-year-old will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

