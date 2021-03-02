site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jeremiah-valoaga-waived-by-las-vegas | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jeremiah Valoaga: Waived by Las Vegas
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 1, 2021
at
9:37 pm ET 1 min read
Valoaga was waived by the Raiders on Monday.
Valoaga will hit the open market following Monday's transaction. The defensive end elected to sit out of the 2020 campaign and hasn't sniffed game action since 2019 while with San Francisco, appearing in four contests (two tackles and one pass defensed).
More News
08/04/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/24/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/23/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/26/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/25/2017
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read