Jeremiah Webb: Hanging around New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Webb was signed to the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday.
Webb went unclaimed on waivers after being let go by the team Tuesday, and he will now hang around New England as a member of the practice unit. The wide receiver caught six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown over three preseason contests, and he will look build off of that momentum in an attempt to earn an elevation to the active roster and make his NFL debut in 2025.