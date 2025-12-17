Love has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

Love, who was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, posted career-best numbers as a junior in the 2025 season, racking up 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns across 199 carries and 12 games. He averaged a robust 6.9 YPC and profiles as the top RB in the 2026 draft class. Love is widely considered the top back in the class and should be the first ball-carrier off the board.