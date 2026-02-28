Love ran a 4.36 second 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine on Saturday.

Love is fresh off a career-best junior sesson at Notre Dame, in which he totaled 1,652 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns across 12 games. The 6-foot, 212-pound running back profiles as the clear top pospect at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft, and his explosive combine performance will only further fan the flames of Love as a potential top-10 selection. Pending his landing spot, Love is by all accounts locked in as an early-round selection in 2026 fantasy drafts, expectations he has the skillset and athleticism to make good on.