Jeremy Cash: Reaches injury settlement with Carolina
Cash (calf) reached an injury settlement with the Panthers on Tuesday and will be released from the team's injured reserve, Jonathan Jones of Sports Illustrated reports.
Cash was recently placed on injured reserve after missing two straight weeks with a calf injury, but upon his release from injured reserve, he'll be free to sign with any team. The second-year linebacker appeared in eight games last season and recorded six tackles.
