Clark (undisclosed) was released with an injury settlement from the Jets on Monday, according to the league's official transaction report.

The former seventh-round pick was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of training camp due to an undisclosed injury but the Jets ultimately decided to part ways with Clark before the regular season began.

