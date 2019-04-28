Jeremy Cox: Lands with Los Angeles

The Chargers are expected to sign Cox as an undrafted free agent.

Cox was a four-year starter at Old Dominon, and racked up 453 yards and five touchdowns in just nine games last season. The fact that he hauled in 75 passes for 532 yards through the air will likely help his chances to stick with the team. Expect Cox to face a tough task to stay with the team, especially with three established options (Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson) already in the backfield.

