Jeremy Cox: Returns to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cox signed with the Broncos' practice squad Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Cox was waived by the Broncos after Andrew Beck (hamstring) returned from injured reserve. He'll remain with the team to serve on the scout team.
