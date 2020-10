Cox reverted to Denver's practice squad after suiting up during the team's 43-16 loss to the Chiefs, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The Old Dominion standout garnered eight offensive snaps and 17 special-teams snaps during Sunday's drubbing, collecting one tackle on punt coverage. Cox's Week 7 appearance marked his second consecutive appearance on the active roster, so he may very well suit up against another division rival in the Chargers during Week 8.