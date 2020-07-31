The Raiders are expected to sign Hill to a contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hill didn't play in 2019 due to his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee. As a result, the aforementioned move is pending a physical and COVID-19 testing. If the signing goes through, he'll join a backfield led by second-year pro Jalen Richard and complemented by receiving back Jalen Richard. Consider rookie Lynn Bowden and Devontae Booker (illness) also are in the ranks, Hill will have a difficult climb to the regular-season roster.