Jeremy Hill: Hoping for signing soon
Hill (knee) anticipates signing with a team once he receives medical clearance, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Hill tore the ACL in his right knee during a Week 1 game with the Patriots last season, after beating out Mike Gillislee for a roster spot. The 27-year-old running back never lived up to the promise of his impressive rookie season, but he may still have something to offer as a bruiser for short-yardage situations and clock-killing work. Even so, Hill will face an uphill battle to earn a spot on the 53-man roster if/when he signs with an NFL team.
More News
-
Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Undergoes surgery on torn ACL•
-
Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Headed for IR•
-
Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Out for season with torn ACL•
-
Patriots' Jeremy Hill: May have serious injury•
-
Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Patriots' Jeremy Hill: Fits in well with new team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Rudolph
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Target Engram
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
RBs lead way in latest PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which has three...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Jump on Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, top targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...