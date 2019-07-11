Hill (knee) anticipates signing with a team once he receives medical clearance, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Hill tore the ACL in his right knee during a Week 1 game with the Patriots last season, after beating out Mike Gillislee for a roster spot. The 27-year-old running back never lived up to the promise of his impressive rookie season, but he may still have something to offer as a bruiser for short-yardage situations and clock-killing work. Even so, Hill will face an uphill battle to earn a spot on the 53-man roster if/when he signs with an NFL team.