Jeremy Hill: Visiting with Pats

Hill (ankle) is visiting the Patriots on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

This is Hill's first reported visit in free agency, with his downward career arc likely limiting interest around the league. He fell shy of four yards per carry each of the past three seasons, but he at least stayed healthy and scored a plethora of short touchdowns in 2015 and 2016, whereas last season he played seven games (zero TDs) before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The 25-year-old likely will need to reprove himself wherever he ends up signing, be it in New England or elsewhere. The Patriots are looking for help in a backfield that lost Dion Lewis but retained Rex Burkhead, along with James White and Mike Gillislee. The Pats may envision Hill and Gillislee competing for the power role in their offense.