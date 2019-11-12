Play

Hill had a recent workout with the Texans, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

After back-to-back injury-plagued seasons in which he suited up for just eight games, Hill seems to have reached the end of the road in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, which he sustained in Week 1 of the 2018 campaign. The Texans aren't necessarily hurting at running back, with Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson leading the way, but Hill would add valuable veteran depth if he's deemed able to contribute and earns a contract.

