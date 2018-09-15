Jeremy Kerley: Let go by Buffalo
Kerley was released Saturday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
This is a bit of a strange move for a team with such a questionable and unproven group of wide receivers, with the veteran Kerley earning the No. 3 slot job with a decent summer. The youth movement in Buffalo continues, as the team will use a now healthy Ray-Ray McCloud as its fifth wideout for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Kerley may not have that tough a time finding employment elsewhere.
