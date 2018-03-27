Lane pleaded guilty Monday to an revised charge of reckless driving for an arrest in King County, Wash. on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 14, KOMONews.com reports.

Initially charged with DUI, Lane's BAC of 0.039 was below the state's legal limit of 0.08, hence the reason for the reduced charge. While he awaits a sentencing hearing on May 4, the cornerback will continue his search for new home after his release from the Seahawks in early March. Lane produced in an expanded role the last two seasons, compiling 80 tackles (57 solo) in 29 games.