Jeremy Langford: Could join Falcons shortly
Langford may be promoted to the Falcons' 53-man roster in the near future, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Langford signed with Atlanta's practice squad in late November and an opportunity could present itself in the final weeks of the season. Devonta Freeman (groin) isn't expected to return from injured reserve and Ito Smith (knee) is out for the season, leaving the team with only two healthy running backs in Tevin Coleman and Brian Hill.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...