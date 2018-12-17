Jeremy Langford: Could join Falcons shortly

Langford may be promoted to the Falcons' 53-man roster in the near future, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Langford signed with Atlanta's practice squad in late November and an opportunity could present itself in the final weeks of the season. Devonta Freeman (groin) isn't expected to return from injured reserve and Ito Smith (knee) is out for the season, leaving the team with only two healthy running backs in Tevin Coleman and Brian Hill.