Jeremy Langford: Cut loose Saturday

Langford (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Falcons on Saturday.

Langford joined the Falcons from the team's practice squad in Week 17 of the 2018 campaign with Ito Smith (knee) and Devonta Freeman (groin) both on injured reserve, carrying the ball nine times for 25 yards although the running back evidently picked up an injury in the process. He'll attempt to catch onto a roster prior to training camp.

