Jeremy Langford: Earns promotion
Langford was promoted from the Falcons' practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
The Falcons were in desperate need of additional depth in the backfield after rookie Ito Smith (knee) recently joined Devonta Freeman (groin) on IR, resulting in a promotion for Langford. The Michigan State product hasn't seen game action since his 2016 campaign with the Bears, but Langford could earn a few touches immediately as he resides behind Tevin Coleman and Brian Hill on the running back depth chart in Atlanta.
