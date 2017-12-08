Jeremy Langford: Lands with Jets' practice squad

The Jets signed Langford to their practice squad Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Cut loose by Chicago following the conclusion of the preseason, Langford joined the Ravens' practice squad and was briefly promoted to the 53-man roster before being let go after suffering an unspecified injury. Now apparently healthy, Langford will head to a new organization, but it's unlikely he'll get a look during the Jets' final four games unless one of Matt Forte (knee), Bilal Powell or Elijah McGuire suffers a season-ending injury.