Jeremy Langford: Let go by Jets

The Jets waived Langford on Friday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

A fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2015, Langford worked his way into a regular role by Week 8 of that season and finished with 537 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns on the ground. In the ensuing offseason, Matt Forte was allowed to depart in free agency, opening the door for Langford to take on a larger role. However, 2016 fifth-rounder Jordan Howard proceeded to snatch the No. 1 job within his first month as a pro, which contained Langford to 200 rushing yards and four TDs by season's end. After Langford was a casualty of final cuts last September, he spent some time on the Ravens' 53-man roster and practice squad and the Jets' practice squad without earning a single touch. With his reserve/future contract from the Jets terminated, he'll seek out another opportunity from the fringes of a 90-man roster.