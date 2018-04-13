Jeremy Langford: Let go by Jets
The Jets waived Langford on Friday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
A fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2015, Langford worked his way into a regular role by Week 8 of that season and finished with 537 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns on the ground. In the ensuing offseason, Matt Forte was allowed to depart in free agency, opening the door for Langford to take on a larger role. However, 2016 fifth-rounder Jordan Howard proceeded to snatch the No. 1 job within his first month as a pro, which contained Langford to 200 rushing yards and four TDs by season's end. After Langford was a casualty of final cuts last September, he spent some time on the Ravens' 53-man roster and practice squad and the Jets' practice squad without earning a single touch. With his reserve/future contract from the Jets terminated, he'll seek out another opportunity from the fringes of a 90-man roster.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...