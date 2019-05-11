Jeremy Langford: Released Saturday
Langford (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Falcons on Saturday.
Langford joined the Falcons from the team's practice squad in Week 17 of the 2018 campaign with Ito Smith (knee) and Devonta Freeman (groin) both on injured reserve, carrying the ball nine times for 25 yards although the running back evidently picked up an injury in the process. He'll attempt to catch onto a roster prior to training camp.
More News
-
Falcons' Jeremy Langford: First action of 2018 in finale•
-
Falcons' Jeremy Langford: Inactive status Week 16•
-
Falcons' Jeremy Langford: Earns promotion•
-
Jeremy Langford: Could join Falcons shortly•
-
Jeremy Langford: Signs with Falcons' practice squad•
-
Dolphins' Jeremy Langford: Lands contract with Miami•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mock Draft: Rookies fly off board
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, focusing on where...
-
Baldwin out good for Lockett, Metcalf
The Seahawks receiving corps will have a new look in 2019 with Doug Baldwin no longer on the...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...