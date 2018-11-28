Jeremy Langford: Signs with Falcons' practice squad

Langford was signed to Atlanta's practice squad Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Langford has spent time with the Ravens' and Jets' practice squads since being a starter in Chicago. The Michigan State product has yet to see a regular season snap since his final game with the Bears in 2016. Langford rushed for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns on 210 carries in his 28 games for the Bears.

