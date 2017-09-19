Play

Jeremy Langford: Signs with Ravens' practice squad

Langford signed with the Ravens' practice squad Tuesday.

This will be the second time this season that Langford will be on the team's practice squad, as he was waived this past weekend after being promoted to the team's active roster. Langford will essentially serve as an emergency back if the Ravens have to deal with injuries in the backfield this season.

