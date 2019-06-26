Jeremy Langford: Waived from IR
Langford (undisclosed) was waived from the Falcons' injured reserve list Wednesday, per the league's official transaction log.
Langford was waived in May with an undisclosed injury and reverted to IR after clearing waivers. After failed stints with the Ravens, Jets and Dolphins since flopping as the Bears' starter in 2015, Langford's future prospects in the NFL aren't great.
