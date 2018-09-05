Jeremy Maclin: Dealing with hamstring issue, but plans to play in 2018
Maclin, who tweaked his hamstring while training, is still a couple of weeks away from being 100 percent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This nuggets helps explain why Maclin, who plans to play this season, remains unsigned. Per the report, the veteran wideout had offers before training camp, but is waiting for the right situation to join his next team. With the regular season about to begin, inevitable injuries could create a situation or two in which Maclin could jump into the mix and gain a degree of fantasy utility as the season rolls along.
