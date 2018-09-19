Maclin (hamstring) is nearing full health and expected to visit and work out for prospective teams soon, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old attracted limited interest shortly after being released by the Ravens in March, then saw his chances of finding a new home prior to the season diminish entirely after tweaking his hamstring while training. While the worst of the injury seems to be behind Maclin at this point, it's uncertain he has much to offer teams as a depth receiver now that he's clearly on the downside of his career and is no longer a threat in the return game. The wideout largely underwhelmed during his lone season in Baltimore, hauling in 40 passes in 12 games for a career-low 11.0 yards per reception.