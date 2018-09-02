McNichols was cut during Saturday's roster trimming, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

McNichols gained some steam when he received first-team reps earlier this preseason, but veteran Alfred Morris' outshined the 22-year-old down the stretch. Jerick McKinnon (knee) has been ruled out for the 2018 season, so McNichols could either be re-signed for depth or added to the 49ers' practice squad if he clears waivers. Matt Breida and Morris appear to be the atop the adjusted running back depth chart.

