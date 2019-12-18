Play

McNichols signed with the Jaguars' practice squad Wednesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

McNichols looked poised for a three-down role after getting picked in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers. However, a rough training camp left him off the final roster, and the 23-year-old running back has spent most of his time on practice squads since. The Jaguars will give him a look now, but he likely won't be activated unless Leonard Fournette or one of the reserves sustains an injury.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories