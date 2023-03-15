site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jeremy McNichols: Not tendered by Pittsburgh
The Steelers didn't tender an offer to McNichols as a restricted free agent Wednesday, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports.
This was an easy decision after McNichols missed all of 2022 with a shoulder injury. He wasn't worth the $2.6 million tender and will now head to the open market.
