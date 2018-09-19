Jeremy McNichols: Signed to Colts' practice squad
McNichols inked a deal to join the Colts' practice squad Tuesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
McNichols was originally signed to Indianapolis' practice squad on Sept. 3 before being waived 10 days later. The 22-year-old running back will look to provide depth to a young Colts' backfield if promoted to the active roster.
