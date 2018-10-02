Jeremy McNichols: Waived by Indianapolis
McNichols was waived by the Colts on Tuesday.
McNichols recorded two carries for four yards with Indianapolis this season, having been promoted from the team's practice squad less than a week ago. The former fifth-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers, and look to earn a depth role elsewhere in the league.
