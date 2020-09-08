site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jeremy-reaves-resurfaces-on-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jeremy Reaves: Resurfaces on practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Washington signed Reaves to the practice squad Sunday after having waived him, Kyle Stackpole of the team's official site reports.
Reaves appeared in nine contests with Washington in 2019, during which time he played a depth role in the secondary.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read