Dallas released Sprinkle (Achilles) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Sprinkle dealt with an Achilles issue throughout camp that caused him to periodically miss time, but the exact injury remains unknown. Once healthy, the 2017 fifth-round pick will now be able to join a new team during the 2022 campaign.
