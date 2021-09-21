site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jeremy Sprinkle: Reverts to practice squad
Sprinkle reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday per the NFL's transaction report.
Sprinkile was promoted to the Cowboys' active roster prior to Week 2. He ultimately played two snaps on offense and 10 on special teams. He did not record any stats.
